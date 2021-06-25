Steven Mudroch: Restrictive Robin

Misleading is all I can say about the Kenosha News, Wednesday, June 23 headline: "Voting bills advance."

Access to a free election in Wisconsin is under attack by the radical Republican party. The foundation of democracy is the ability of all American adults to vote.

Instead of promoting and making voting readily accessible to Wisconsin residents, Robin Vos led measures are being pushed forward to restrict access to voting in Wisconsin.

Polling places are being closed. Early voting is being curtailed. The ability to vote by mail is being restricted. These measures are designed to keep hard working people from voting.

If the radical Republicans truly want a democracy where maximum voter participation occurs, restrictive Robin would be encouraging all residents in Wisconsin to participate in the most basic act of democracy vote.

Restrictive Robin should advance legislation supporting more early voting, endorse vote by mail and require automatic voter registration when drivers' licenses are granted.

Restrictive Robin do you believe in democracy, or are you an autocrat?

Do something good for the residents of Wisconsin and open up voting in the state.

Steven Mudroch, Trevor

