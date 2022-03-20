Stevens: Replying to David Barnes

This morning's Voice of the People brought a smile to my face.

It appears my recent letter struck a nerve with David Barnes of Pleasant Prairie.

Mr. Barnes' response was well-written and made some good points. Unfortunately, he missed the entire point of my letter.

Donald Trump's Republican party has been joined at the hip with Putin's Russia since he emerged on the political escalator. Trump's pro-Russian brand of politics has included appeasement to his good friend Vladimir Putin, even at the expense of American security agencies.

It should be easy to shrug off Mr. Trump's lapdog compliments of Mr. Putin. However, many Republicans have decided to fall into line by attending rallies where Russia is lauded for their invasion of Ukraine.

Trump's sons bragged about all the Russian money coming into their corporations. At least one Republican — Mitt Romney — has spoken up, bemoaning the "morons" within the Republican party. We even have an alderman in Kenosha who opposes a referendum condemning Putin's murderous invasion.

NATO, he claims, has been moving east for years. NATO is a voluntary defense organization that hasn't been moving anywhere unless a country asks to join it. NATO doesn't invade countries and murder women and children. What a pathetic comparison.

Mr. Barnes' response to my letter exposes a sensitivity within the Republican Party. On the one hand they are afraid to speak out against Mr. Trump. On the other hand they are sensitive to criticism of their silence on Russia.

I stand by my letter. Until Republicans distance themselves from Russia and Trump, they are fair game for criticism.

Ron Stevens, Kenosha

