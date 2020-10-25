Stevens: We can do better

Governor Evers controls the National Guard. Despite his claims to the contrary, Donald Trump has nothing to do with the National Guard.

Trump's lies are so common that people shrug them off. Here in Kenosha, we need straight answers. Trump isn't giving them.

He tried to take credit for money that had been previously allocated for COVID relief as somehow being new money to help us rebuild. That too was a lie.

What happened in Kenosha happened very quickly. It was a fluid situation to which everybody responded very quickly. Trump's offer of additional help was nothing more than a van or two from Homeland Security — the same nameless, faceless goons that have been sweeping protesters up off the streets in Portland. We don't need that kind of antagonism here.

The FBI has confirmed that the biggest threat in America is white nationalist terrorism groups. These thugs have been following the President's lead and threatening violence and intimidation.

We have one very effective tool to use in response and that is our vote. They can make it more difficult, but they cannot keep you from voting.

I hope all of you will exercise your right to vote. Be determined to do it despite efforts to stop you.