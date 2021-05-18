Sue Murray: Thank you for your eyeglass donations

We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to all the people in Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie who took the time to donate and drop off their used glasses at both Lance and Tremper schools.

Through this drive, we were able to collect over 400 pairs of glasses! These will be donated to a local eye doctor who is affiliated with the Lions Club.

In turn, both frames and lenses will be reused and repurposed to benefit KUSD students and others whose families need assistance with vision exams and prescription eyeglasses.

Lance Middle School’s Student Council and Tremper High School's Key Club cannot thank you enough for your generosity in this endeavor.

Thank you for your support of KUSD students and our local Lion’s Club!

Sue Murray, Kenosha

