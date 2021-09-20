Sue Swanger: Expand polling locations

The City of Kenosha reduced our polling locations last year in order to prevent the spread of COVID, but this caused problems all on its own.

With the reduced polling locations voters who were either essential workers with limited time, or limited transportation could not vote in person.

The increase of absentee ballots also caused delays in the mail leading to certain voters not having their votes counted.

For those who did make it to vote in person the lines were long causing a danger of the spread of COVID, which defeated the whole purpose of reduced locations in the first place.

Now, with America opening up after the pandemic, the City of Kenosha is still planning on reducing the polling locations for the upcoming elections. They have learned nothing from last year, and once again are harming the voters for their own convenience.

Call your local officials now and demand that they open up our polling locations.

Sue Swanger, Kenosha

