Susan Anderson: Speak up about domestic violence

Dear readers:

I want to bring you back to the murder in my neighborhood.

Just last week a young mother managed to connect with 911 as she was being stabbed by her some-time boyfriend. She told the responders on the phone that she was being killed. She was indeed murdered by a man who at sometime purported to love her.

This did not happen in a vacuum. There were warning signs. He could have stopped; some friend could have taken him aside and suggested to take a step or 10 steps backward.

The epidemic of domestic violence can be curtailed.

If you or someone you know is unsafe in a relationship, or a former relationship, please call 262-652-9900 and speak confidentially with whoever answers about your safety.

Be safe people.

Susan Anderson, Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0