 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Susan Anderson: Speak up about domestic violence
View Comments

Susan Anderson: Speak up about domestic violence

{{featured_button_text}}

Dear readers:

I want to bring you back to the murder in my neighborhood.

Just last week a young mother managed to connect with 911 as she was being stabbed by her some-time boyfriend. She told the responders on the phone that she was being killed. She was indeed murdered by a man who at sometime purported to love her.

This did not happen in a vacuum. There were warning signs. He could have stopped; some friend could have taken him aside and suggested to take a step or 10 steps backward.

The epidemic of domestic violence can be curtailed.

If you or someone you know is unsafe in a relationship, or a former relationship, please call 262-652-9900 and speak confidentially with whoever answers about your safety.

Be safe people.

Susan Anderson, Kenosha

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert