Susan Anderson: Speak up about domestic violence

Dear readers:
I want to bring you back to the murder in my neighborhood.
Just last week a young mother managed to connect with 911 as she was being stabbed by her some-time boyfriend. She told the responders on the phone that she was being killed. She was indeed murdered by a man who at sometime purported to love her.
This did not happen in a vacuum. There were warning signs. He could have stopped; some friend could have taken him aside and suggested to take a step or 10 steps backward.
The epidemic of domestic violence can be curtailed.
If you or someone you know is unsafe in a relationship, or a former relationship, please call 262-652-9900 and speak confidentially with whoever answers about your safety.
Be safe people.
Susan Anderson, Kenosha