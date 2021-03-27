Susan Crane: Support the new historical museum

I’m writing to urge others to join me in supporting the Wisconsin Historical Society’s plan to build a new state history museum.

Many people don’t know that the society, celebrating 175 years, is considered the best state historical society in the country. Its collections are rivaled only by the Library of Congress and the Smithsonian.

It’s time for Wisconsin to have a state history museum equal in stature, where the Society’s amazing collections can finally be enjoyed by the public and where the stories of our fabulous state can be shared with the world. This is not possible in the society’s current outdated museum, which is small and ill-equipped.

As a longtime local dairy farmer, stories of rural communities, small businesses and Wisconsin’s agricultural heritage are particularly important to me. The society has the unique collections, expertise and ability to tell these stories better than anyone. The new museum will highlight our impact on the world, which will encourage visitors to explore our communities and support our local economy.