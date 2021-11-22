 Skip to main content
Susan Erickson: Running red lights

Something needs to be done about the dangerous driving on Highway 50 (75th Street).

I have to drive through this construction everyday to and from work — I don't like it either, however, I am not more important than anyone else and neither are you.

I see a minimum of three people — usually more — everyday running red lights whether going straight or turning left!

If you want to risk your life that's one thing, but stop putting the rest of us at risk!

I wish the police would do something.

Susan Erickson, Kenosha

