Susan Erickson: Running red lights

Something needs to be done about the dangerous driving on Highway 50 (75th Street).
I have to drive through this construction everyday to and from work — I don't like it either, however, I am not more important than anyone else and neither are you.
I see a minimum of three people — usually more — everyday running red lights whether going straight or turning left!
If you want to risk your life that's one thing, but stop putting the rest of us at risk!
I wish the police would do something.
Susan Erickson, Kenosha