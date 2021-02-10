Susan Erickson: Where are the plows?

Okay, Kenosha, this is an ongoing problem when we get large amounts of snow. Some streets get plowed over and over and others, well, it's 7:32 p.m. and we haven't seen one plow!

For example: the bus route in front of Nash gets plowed over and over but no side streets! I grew up in Skokie, Ill., and they had plows on their garbage trucks for such occasions and would also use construction equipment. What is our tax money going towards?

I bet our city representatives and mayor have been plowed out for hours. I'd like to see an article in this paper addressing this problem — What are you planning to do to correct this in the future?

Susan Erickson, Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0