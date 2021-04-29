Susan Remson: Immigrant essential workers

During the past year, countless immigrants have worked as essential workers, providing the basic goods and critical services which have helped us all make it through this terrible time.

They have cared for the sick and dying, for our children and our elderly. They have made sure our grocery stores were stocked and provided critical goods and services. Yet, many do not think of them and the risks they have taken both to themselves and their families.

They and the work they do are often invisible. We often do not acknowledge the contributions that they make, their hard work and their resiliency, both during the pandemic and at other times. They are often treated badly just because they are not citizens.

It is time for us to right this wrong. One important step we can take in the coming weeks is to recognize undocumented immigrants who are essential workers and their families with a roadmap to citizenship.

I urge the Biden Administration to create a pathway for citizenship for essential immigrant workers, people with DACA, TPS and DED and their families in any and all future COVID-19 recovery bills, and I ask you to tell the administration and our elected officials along with me. It's the right thing to do.

Susan Remson, Kenosha

