Terry Beadle: We deserve election integrity

Election integrity is neither a political, nor a partisan issue.

All citizens of the State of Wisconsin, regardless of political affiliation or ideological views, whether registered to vote or not, have a stake in the outcome of our elections. We are all due the right to question the process, and deserve to get answers in order to have confidence in the electoral process.

I wish to express my deep disappointment in the efforts of the Wisconsin State Assembly, as led by Rep. Vos, to ensure the integrity of our elections.

The scope of the Legislative Audit Bureau are limited and vague at best.

Rep. Brandtjen, chairperson for campaigns and elections, put forth a report overwhelmingly approved by the assembly. Rep. Vos usurped the work of the committee and initiated his own effort. That plan is not what the assembly voted for, and is not what the people are looking for. The assembly body had no input nor control over the work initiated by Rep. Vos.

While both efforts may result in useful information, they will not ensure confidence in the process. Especially as Rep. Vos' efforts imply that he will be the sole arbiter of what may or may not be shared publicly.