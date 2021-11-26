Terry Maraccini: Not a fan of new website

I've been a media developer for almost 40 years (including 20 years at your newspaper).

Your new design sets web development back 30 years.

You break so many rules and human interface guidelines, that they are too numerous to mention.

Reversing backgrounds to black minimizes readability, draws attention to the background instead of content and makes it more difficult for color deficient users.

Your hierarchy of stories diminishes story importance, mixing the trivial with the necessary.

An epic fail.

Terry Maraccini, Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0