Thomas and Keni Rosko: About Salem Lakes' golf cart ordinance

At the end of last year, an article was published in the Kenosha News regarding the use of golf carts in the Salem Lakes area.

There was a discussion in a board meeting to pass an ordinance to allow the use of golf carts in the Salem Lakes area. This ordinance would include all roads with a speed limit of 25 mph or less.

However, exceptions to this speed limit would include roads that have 35 mph limits — i.e. 84th Street.

Anyone that lives near 84th Street knows that although the speed limit is 35 mph, that speed limit is rarely followed. Most drivers are going well over 40 mph.

Also, it seems a coincidence that the board member who is the most interested in passing this ordinance lives on Hooker Lake and 84th Street.

Several years ago the board tried to pass an ordinance allowing ATV’s on Salem Lakes’ roads. That ordinance did not pass yet there are people in the area that consistently ride their ATVs on these roads.

The rules of riding ATVs on the roads are not enforced, how are the rules of riding golf carts going to be enforced? We do not live in a rural area anymore where this is a safe idea.

One board member indicated this was the “wave of the future.” If this ordinance is passed, there is a great possibility that there will not be a future for someone who may get seriously hurt or worse.

This ordinance should not be passed for the convenience of a few. Hopefully, this ordinance will not be passed for the safety of many.

Thomas and Keni Rosko, Salem Lakes

