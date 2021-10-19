Tim Sanborn: The Kenosha symphony is back!

The Kenosha Symphony Orchestra returned to the stage at Reuther High School for a moving performance Saturday of works by Rossini, Elgar and Haydn.

After being quiet for two years due to COVID-19 restrictions, the orchestra came roaring back to the delight of the audience.

Beethoven’s "Seventh Symphony" received a long rousing applause to conclude the evening.

Future events include the annual Christmas Festival on Dec. 11, a piano concert on March 12 with works by Bernstein, Gershwin, Gould and Copland, and a May 7 concert with works by Tchaikovsky and Brahms.

Tim Sanborn, Kenosha

