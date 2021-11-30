Tim Somers: Blocked, but not forgotten

The GOP Wisconsin Legislature continues to block various items in a passive-aggressive bid for control — and, the dysfunction continues.

A number of gubernatorial appointments remain without action after months of delay.

On Sept. 28 of this year, the Senate finally confirmed over 30 board, committee, commission and cabinet positions, yet failed to confirm over 100 others. At least one of these positions (Natural Resources Board chairman) is involved in a court battle. Legislative reform has been proposed to prevent stonewalling.

Even the wolf hunt has been politicized. After the bungling (see above) of last year's hunt, the courts have again been involved to resolve what turned into a free-for-all. More wolves were "harvested" than allowed by set limits, including infringing upon the Native American quotas which they do not hunt because of cultural mores.

The once-a-decade redistricting is also entwined in court battles (U.S. and Wisconsin supreme courts) as the GOP attempts to maintain control of political races into the future through manipulation of the election maps, despite the governor's veto. Wisconsin's gerrymandering is considered the worst in the nation.

COVID measures (masking, vaccinations, etc.) have been stilted by a misguided logic that puts personal freedom over public health — and, the bodies keeping stacking up.

Efforts to redefine election practices which, in essence, suppress the votes of minorities and people of color, are being made by Republicans under the veil of "stolen elections" and "election fraud." Both of those claims have been dispelled in Wisconsin and across the nation, yet, the GOP keeps the drum drumming.

Keep in mind that these legislators are paid to work for the best interests of Wisconsinites.

Remember these issues and these legislators in the next elections.

Tim Somers, Kenosha

