Tim Somers: Gerrymandering vs. redistricting

The term "gerrymandering" was coined when the Massachusetts state senate election districts were redrawn under Gov. Elbridge Gerry. The bill that he signed into law gave benefit to the democratic-republican party of the time.

The first common use of the term was in Maryland in 1812. Since then, whenever election districts are formed to the advantage of one party over the other, the term "gerrymandering" is used to describe such practice. Over the years, both parties are guilty of said practice.

The boundaries of the Wisconsin congressional and legislative districts are redrawn every 10 years using data from the U.S. census, as is accomplished in each of the 50 states. This process is extremely important as it determines which political party wins elections. It is why fairly drawn district maps are crucial. Those district maps, in turn, determine the quality of life for every man, woman and child for the next 10 years.

The political philosophy of the controlling party determines the quality of the air we breathe, the water we drink and the land on which we live. It also determines educational, employment, health/medical, housing, income, safety/security, etc. quality-of-life matters for each citizen in our state.