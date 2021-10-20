Tim Somers: GOP gaslighting

The Republican Party — across the nation and the state of Wisconsin — is trying to convince Americans (including Wisconsinites) that there is something fundamentally defective with the current voting process.

Politicians like Donald Trump, Ron Johnson, Robin Vos, et. al, repeat the tired refrain that election fraud occurred on a widespread basis throughout the 2020 elections resulting in a "stolen" election. This is being done as a precursor to the 2022 and 2024 elections so that doubt can be cast upon any GOP losses.

Election officials — and courts across the country at various levels in over 60 cases — have universally declared that the 2020 elections were legitimate. In fact, in the State of Wisconsin, only four cases of fraud have been identified and prosecuted out of over 3,000,000 voters.

Trump has used this ploy to counter any events before, during and after his presidency which would not turn out his way. He has intimidated the rest of the GOP into submission.

Robin Vos has taken the bait hook, line and sinker. He has immersed Wisconsin in a $780,000 fishing expedition (at taxpayers' expense) that will result in "fish tales" as fishy as the fishermen telling the stories.