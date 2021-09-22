Tim Somers: It's like pulling teeth

Political gamesmanship has reached new levels in Wisconsin as the GOP-controlled Senate blocked over 150 gubernatorial appointments, according to a recent Kenosha News article (Sept. 15).

Among these is the person selected to replace Wausau dentist, Fred Prehn, who refuses to relinquish his seat on the Natural Resources Board. While his Walker-appointed position ended May 1 of this year, he has clung to a 1964 Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling to justify his refusal.

Gov. Evers has appointed Sandra Naas to replace Prehn, but the Wisconsin State Senate has done nothing to even entertain action on appointments now waiting for over 100 days.

Some appointments have been ignored for nearly three years, according to state Sen. Tim Carpenter, author of a bill that would require a committee referral within 10 days and a committee recommendation 50 days after that. The Senate would then have 40 days to vote on a nominee. The bill was introduced to force the issue since there is currently no deadline to act on a governor's political appointees.

In the meantime, the law suit filed by Attorney General Josh Kaul in Dane County Circuit Court to force Prehn to vacate his seat places the responsibility with the Wisconsin State Legislature (Kenosha News, Sept. 19).