Tim Somers: Pride goeth before the fall

In a recent Kenosha News article, "Legislators weigh in on plan" (July 1), State Representative Samantha Kerkman, R-Salem Lakes, joined her GOP colleagues in the Wisconsin State Legislature in citing their collective pride in the production of the Wisconsin State biennial budget (2021-2023).

In a separate Kenosha News article, "$87.5B plan heads to Evers", on the same day, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, claims that the budget, "reflects the priorities of all of Wisconsin, not just liberal Democrats in certain parts of the state."

Vos boasts that the GOP is proud that they have cut spending on education, broadband expansion and homelessness services. Vos's pride, seemingly, is in making it difficult for school districts to hire and retain qualified, certified educators while limiting broadband service for those most in need of the expansion — both at the expense of children's education (and, others).

Further, Vos appears to be proud that his party is making life for those struggling with homelessness even more of a struggle.

The GOP is also proud to completely cut Medicaid expansion.

Over 90,000 Wisconsinites would receive health care (worth $1 billion) if Medicaid expansion were put into place (as in 38 other states).