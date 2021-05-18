Tim Somers: Republicans stop opportunities

"Not expanding Medicaid has meant Wisconsin has missed out on hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding in previous budgets. This year, the federal government added an extra incentive for the dozen states that have yet to accept the expansion. In Wisconsin's case, that meant an extra $1 billion," according to Johnson.

Wisconsin taxpayers should note that one, Wisconsinites have already contributed to these funds through federal income taxes paid over the past 10 years since the Affordable Care Act (ACA) allowed for such provisions; two, because the GOP-controlled Wisconsin Legislature has declined to participate in this opportunity for the duration of those 10 years, the tax dollars that you have paid have gone to subsidize Medicaid expansion in the other 38 states that do participate; three, many of the people who would be served through Medicaid Expansion in Wisconsin now seek medical treatment through the most expensive venue: Emergency department care.