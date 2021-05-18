Tim Somers: Republicans stop opportunities

A May 6 Wisconsin Public Radio (WPR) article by Shawn Johnson reported that the "Republican lawmakers removed 384 of the governor's budget provisions with a single vote" from the proposed 2021-2023 state budget.
Among those provisions was Medicaid expansion (Badger Care) for people who earn up to 100% of the federal poverty level. Evers proposed expanding that to 138%.
"Not expanding Medicaid has meant Wisconsin has missed out on hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding in previous budgets. This year, the federal government added an extra incentive for the dozen states that have yet to accept the expansion. In Wisconsin's case, that meant an extra $1 billion," according to Johnson.
An April, 2019, Marquette University Law School survey found 70% of Wisconsin voters supported Medicaid expansion.
Wisconsin taxpayers should note that one, Wisconsinites have already contributed to these funds through federal income taxes paid over the past 10 years since the Affordable Care Act (ACA) allowed for such provisions; two, because the GOP-controlled Wisconsin Legislature has declined to participate in this opportunity for the duration of those 10 years, the tax dollars that you have paid have gone to subsidize Medicaid expansion in the other 38 states that do participate; three, many of the people who would be served through Medicaid Expansion in Wisconsin now seek medical treatment through the most expensive venue: Emergency department care.
Republicans have long argued that they fear that the federal government will not reimburse states for Medicaid expansion. That argument has no validity, as every state that has participated in Medicaid expansion has, indeed, been reimbursed by the federal government for over the 10 years of the program's existence.
