Tim Somers: 'Socialism' revealed

Currently, certain factions of partisans find it useful to spread the dreaded fear of "socialism" as a means of blocking legislation in the U.S. at both the state and federal levels. This disinformation is false, unhealthy and unproductive.

Of great interest is the fact that those same individuals are ones who pay into — and expect to collect — Social Security (inception — Aug. 14, 1935) and Medicare/Medicaid (inception — July 30, 1965). We never hear of anyone refusing to accept monthly Social Security payments, nor of anyone refusing to accept Medicare/Medicaid payments toward health care. All three are socialistic programs.

Additionally, we know of no one who regularly refuses to receive mail through the United States Postal Service. Indeed, our country (and, our world) depend upon the USPS as the lifeblood of communication. We routinely send and receive everything from cards to letters to legal documents to checks to parcels and packages, and, yes, to pesky "junk mail." This, too, is a socialistic program.

The inception of the Post Office of the United States (1775) was before the Declaration of Independence was signed in 1776. Over those many decades, the service has morphed from letter and newspaper carrier to the famed, but brief, Pony Express into the marvelous agency that we have today, delivering to every mailbox in the country.