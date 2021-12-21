 Skip to main content
Tim Somers: Where have the wise men gone?

Earlier this month, the world lost one of the remaining few great leaders in the person of Bob Dole, U.S. Senator from Kansas. In 2018, we lost Arizona Senator John McCain.

Former Republican Senator Bob Dole was honored in a public tribute at his beloved World War II Memorial on the National Mall Friday, shortly before his body was to head to his home state of Kansas. Actor Tom Hanks spoke at the service, saying it was Dole who "who willed this memorial into place." "Bob Dole came to this plaza often, to remember, to talk with veterans like himself and to their posterity," Hanks said. "The memory and conscience of the man himself will always be here, right here, for as long as there is an America. And that is a good thing. Because here we will always remember Bob Dole." The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, said Dole "fought and lived" for the idea that a kid from a small town in Kansas can make it through the depression, through war to become a Senator and run three times for president.

Both of these political giants happened to be Republicans who fiercely fought for partisan issues. Yet, both were even more passionate about protecting democracy for the good of our nation. Both of these politicians were able to put aside party concerns in favor of compromise to produce legislation that benefited the citizens of our country.

McCain's longtime aid, Mark Salter, said of the senator, “He was always ready for the next experience, the next fight. Not just ready, but impatient for it. He took enjoyment from fighting, not winning or losing, as long as he believed he was fighting for a cause worth the trouble.”

In King Herod's day, the Magi were sent on a mission to find Jesus so that He would be killed. Instead, they followed the star that led them to an entirely different narrative for the world (Matthew 2:1-18).

Just like those Wise Men, Dole and McCain were able to pivot from an original plan to find an enormously better plan that would benefit the whole world through sound law.

While we still have wise men and women in our political arena, they are far outnumbered by small-minded, partisan, self-serving men and women in our state legislatures, as well as, the U.S. Congress in both chambers (House of Representatives and Senate).

Ron Johnson (R-WI), Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), et al., have much to learn from these "Lions of the Senate."

Thank you, Bob and John, for your example.

Tim Somers, Kenosha

