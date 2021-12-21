Tim Somers: Where have the wise men gone?

Earlier this month, the world lost one of the remaining few great leaders in the person of Bob Dole, U.S. Senator from Kansas. In 2018, we lost Arizona Senator John McCain.

Both of these political giants happened to be Republicans who fiercely fought for partisan issues. Yet, both were even more passionate about protecting democracy for the good of our nation. Both of these politicians were able to put aside party concerns in favor of compromise to produce legislation that benefited the citizens of our country.

McCain's longtime aid, Mark Salter, said of the senator, “He was always ready for the next experience, the next fight. Not just ready, but impatient for it. He took enjoyment from fighting, not winning or losing, as long as he believed he was fighting for a cause worth the trouble.”

In King Herod's day, the Magi were sent on a mission to find Jesus so that He would be killed. Instead, they followed the star that led them to an entirely different narrative for the world (Matthew 2:1-18).

Just like those Wise Men, Dole and McCain were able to pivot from an original plan to find an enormously better plan that would benefit the whole world through sound law.

While we still have wise men and women in our political arena, they are far outnumbered by small-minded, partisan, self-serving men and women in our state legislatures, as well as, the U.S. Congress in both chambers (House of Representatives and Senate).

Ron Johnson (R-WI), Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), et al., have much to learn from these "Lions of the Senate."

Thank you, Bob and John, for your example.

Tim Somers, Kenosha

