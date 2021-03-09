Tom Anderson: Enough is enough!

How much longer is the Joe Biden competency charade going to go on? There is no question that he has serious cognitive issues that are fast becoming a security concern for the country.

The Democratic party kept him in the basement during the election campaign claiming it was due to the pandemic. Now that he’s in office, it’s the same story. He still hasn’t had a press conference where he would have to stand alone, without any teleprompter or note cards to use. Unfortunately for the nation, this is a lose-lose situation.

Within the next six to eight months, Congress will have to address the issue, which brings up the second lose situation. The Democrats knew of his condition and the radical progressive arm of the party was smart enough to get Kamala Harris as the VP nominee. She didn’t stand a chance of ever becoming the Democratic presidential nominee on her own. But, knowing that Biden would be on a short term leash as far as presidential longevity, the radical element was able to have her named as the VP nominee fully aware that she would be calling the shots within a year.

The most radical person in the U.S. senate will soon be sitting as the official White House occupant. God help us!

Tom Anderson, Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0