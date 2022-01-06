Tom Anderson: Protecting American democracy

The Kenosha News article headline read “Here’s what it will take to protect American democracy.” I looked at it again and couldn’t believe what I was seeing. The Kenosha News was actually printing something that pointed out the threat to democracy in which the current Biden administration is deeply involved. But, then I read the article and reality set in. It’s not the Biden administration that is the threat, no, it’s Trump!

The article author, Nils Gilman of the Berggruen Institute in Los Angeles, says that the public is standing on a train track with their backs to the oncoming train and don’t hear the “screams about the looming danger.”

What he is missing is that the people are more concerned about the train coming in from the other direction that is selling the Democratic Party’s Progressive Concept of Democracy, also known as the road to socialism. They know that this is the most dangerous concept that this country has ever faced. They know that this train must be stopped before it reaches the station.

Oh, and as a side light, check out the Berggruen Institute’s China Center and their promotion of the concept of “Tianxia” in today’s world.

These are indeed very scary people.

Tom Anderson, Kenosha

