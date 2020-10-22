Tom Camilli Sr.: President Trump's accomplishments

The constant bad-mouthing of President Trump is just grownups with childish mouths on CNN, the media, Congress, etc. What he's gone through in his four years Little Lying Sleepy Joe Biden would not last one year.

Imagine the Clinton, the FBI, DOJ phony dossier that was proven a lie and a cue. The fake impeachment on a phone call that was changed by Adam Schiff, but having a majority of Democrats in Congress and held in the basement of the capital.

Then we have George Socialist Soros, who paid for 32,000 felons' fines in Florida to make them eligible to vote, which can be considered bribery.

Mail-in voting, which is under investigation already, fires set in the "liberal" West Coast, the China Virus that the president spent much time and tests on, a rapid vaccine, all distractions, but he did more in 48 months than all the former presidents — especially President Obama —for the American people.

To sum it up, the gaggle of lies told by Joe Biden in the Chris "I hate Trump" Wallace debate, which probably gave President Trump the virus. Tongue in cheek.

However, practically every police association or union in America have endorsed President Donald Trump.

Tom Camilli Sr., Kenosha

