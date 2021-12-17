 Skip to main content
Tom Rizzo: Basketball game photo was fine .. and a tradition

I hate to burst Ruth O'Hanlon's bubble but there was absolutely nothing wrong with high school kids having a great time at the recent Bradford/Tremper basketball game.

The photo of the kids "pretending" to be reading the paper while the opposing team is being introduced has been around for ages.

I, too, am a Bradford graduate and proud of it, and my kids graduated from Tremper. Not only was that fun school spirit but that exact type of photo has been in the K-News numerous times over the years. You can see the exact same thing at a number of college games as well.

I've witnessed this type of thing many, many times over the years as I was a high school and college football and basketball referee. It's called fun.

Sorry Ruth, but with all the horrible things happening (see Waukesha and Oxford, Mich.) then this is what we as parents and grandparents should be very happy seeing "KIDS" having fun in school.

Tom Rizzo, Kenosha

