Tom Rizzo: Plans for the performing arts center

So let's see if we can figure this out. The new Performing Arts Center planned for Kenosha.

According to the article in the paper, "The performing arts center planned for the northeast corner of 52nd Street and Sheridan Road, just 'east' of the existing Municipal Building." Okay, isn't Lou Perrine's on that corner, is his business being torn down, and if that is wrong do they plan on building it in the Harbor if as said just east of the existing Municipal Building?

Oh, one more very important point, if you are going to build it 1,200 seats is too small. Do it right from the beginning Kenosha. Minimum 2,000 seats for the size of Kenosha now and will be. If you want to attract any decent talent/performers do it right to get some top performers coming to our city.

Tom Rizzo, Kenosha

