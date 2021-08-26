Tom Stanczak: Bring back polling locations

In April of 2020 the City of Kenosha reduced our polling locations from 22 to less than half.

This reduction not only created confusion, but caused a massive logistical issue that disenfranchised many voters including those in underserved communities.

Now it is well over a year and Kenosha has not increased its polling locations back to pre-pandemic levels. Instead, they have continued to limit voting locations and disenfranchise the citizens of the City of Kenosha.

Everyone should have access to voting in person at a location that is convenient and accessible to them. The reduction of polling locations has led to larger numbers of voters and often results in long lines.

Increasing the number of polling locations in Kenosha is also important because Wisconsin allows same-day voter registration, voting in-person is still the preferred method for many and in-person voting is a necessary backup method for many who do not receive their absentee ballot in time.

These changes may be convenient for city employees, but it is unfair to the voters.

Bring back our polling locations in the 2022 elections.

Tom Stanczak, Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0