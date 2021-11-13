Toni Hanson: About that 'raucous' School Board meeting

The Nov. 8 meeting to restore School Board stipends was the success it should have been.

The Kenosha News report on this meeting began “During an often raucous meeting...”

Those who disagreed with, evidently, public school education were unable to act like adults and continually screamed their displeasure; raucous was not an accurate description.

There were way too many people unmasked, which I believe is the real cause of all the puffing on their part. Even if you do not believe in the vaccine, you should not flaunt the rules and put others at risk by not wearing a mask. These are law and order people?

Thank you to Sam Roochnik who suggested both sides come together and work with each other as well as with the School Board to solve concerns. Yet even as he was speaking, the other side booed and yelled and showed they have no intention of doing anything but disrupt.

They suggested the School Board should forego their salaries and the money could be used for the schools. These are the same people who sought to lower the tax levy. Wonder if any of them know the definition of hypocrisy?

Finally, I saw many sporting the “American — love it or leave it” apparel as well as people muttering not so quietly about “this is why I need to leave.” It seems to me they are the people who are not happy with America, or at least with the democratic process. Maybe they should consider leaving.

Toni Hanson, Kenosha

