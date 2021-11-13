 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Toni Hanson: About that 'raucous' School Board meeting

  • 0

The Nov. 8 meeting to restore School Board stipends was the success it should have been.

The Kenosha News report on this meeting began “During an often raucous meeting...”

Those who disagreed with, evidently, public school education were unable to act like adults and continually screamed their displeasure; raucous was not an accurate description.

a majority of electors on Monday night, Nov. 8, 2021, voted to restore the pay for Kenosha Unified School Board members whose stipends were slashed in September during the annual meeting.

There were way too many people unmasked, which I believe is the real cause of all the puffing on their part. Even if you do not believe in the vaccine, you should not flaunt the rules and put others at risk by not wearing a mask. These are law and order people?

Thank you to Sam Roochnik who suggested both sides come together and work with each other as well as with the School Board to solve concerns. Yet even as he was speaking, the other side booed and yelled and showed they have no intention of doing anything but disrupt.

a majority of electors on Monday night, Nov. 8, 2021, voted to restore the pay for Kenosha Unified School Board members whose stipends were slashed in September during the annual meeting.

They suggested the School Board should forego their salaries and the money could be used for the schools. These are the same people who sought to lower the tax levy. Wonder if any of them know the definition of hypocrisy?

Finally, I saw many sporting the “American — love it or leave it” apparel as well as people muttering not so quietly about “this is why I need to leave.” It seems to me they are the people who are not happy with America, or at least with the democratic process. Maybe they should consider leaving.

People are also reading…

Toni Hanson, Kenosha

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Yvonne Besyk: Unfair districting

Yvonne Besyk: Unfair districting

We moved to Wisconsin with a vision of living in a state that shares our values for the love of the outdoors, fairness and caring for our neighbors.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert