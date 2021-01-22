Toni Hanson: Kenosha News' part in misinformation

After enduring the last four years of hate, misinformation and lies, I am hard pressed to understand the Kenosha News’ decision to print more Voice of the People letters espousing those lies.

The media has to own its part in all that has gone wrong with this country.

To continue to print these letters that have no basis in fact is irresponsible and reprehensible. Weren’t the actions of these believers on Jan. 6 enough to convince you to stand up and be responsible?

I don’t want my newspaper to hold Trump, Cruz, Jordan and Johnson up as truth-tellers. I believe you owe your readers an apology for being complicit in furthering these baseless accusations.

Toni Hanson, Kenosha

