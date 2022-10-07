Verzal: We need a new energy policy

Gas prices might have fallen a bit, but they are still higher than they were just a year ago and without taking a serious look at our national energy policy, they risk increasing again.

That’s because instead of pushing serious policies to increase energy supplies and bring down prices long term, the White House chooses to vilify oil companies, promising to put them out of business and pushes policies that give energy companies no reason to invest in long-term growth.

While nobody is against “green” energy, forcing it on our society before it’s ready and at the same time trying to reduce expansion of traditional energy sources does nothing but keep energy supplies down and create a headache for American wallets.

Instead, we need to streamline the energy exploration process, open more lands for exploration, make it easier to complete energy infrastructure projects — yes, even pipelines, and encourage energy companies to invest in oil and natural gas projects.

Elected officials like Ron Johnson understand that these commonsense ideas will help ease the pain on family budgets; I just wish we’d get more commonsense rather than political rhetoric out of the White House.

Katie Verzal, Bristol