Virginia Rustia: Foolish power games

I am disappointed with the Republican Legislature's actions of overturning Gov. Evers mask mandate and blaming the governor for not being bipartisan.

This pandemic has been going on for so long and is only getting worse (now with extra variants/strains being introduced). What is so wrong, so horrific with mandating masks and other guidelines to help stop the spread of the COVID virus?

Health officials, hospital workers have made people's health their life's work. The people from the CDC have devoted years to this type of work and I would say their knowledge of viruses and pandemics greatly exceeds that of the Legislature.

What is the priority of these Republicans in the Legislature? Is it to focus on their constituency and do everything in their power to end this pandemic? Wisconsin residents are continuing to die and to be infected, sometimes possibly with life long damage/complications. Or is their priority to just continue to play and maintain their foolish power games?

Virginia Rustia, Kenosha

