Voice of the people letter from Ron Stevens: Kenosha strong

As we embark on a new year, it would be healthy for Kenoshans to reflect on who we are.

We are a people who understand the value of peaceful protest to affect societal changes. At the same time, Kenoshans are united in the belief that those who damage property and livelihoods should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

We are a people who appreciate and support good cops and understand the very difficult duties they are called upon to perform. We also realize there are bad apples in every profession and we reject police officers who use race as an excuse to engage in excessive force.

Kenoshans love and value teachers and we disagree with those who are so insecure in their opinions that they feel the need to shout down opposing views rather than engaging in meaningful dialog.

Kenoshans understand the hard work our election officials and poll workers put in to protect the integrity of our elections. We reject unfounded claims of voter fraud and the ridiculous conspiracy theories which surround them.

The good people of this community have a history of being hard working, creative problem solvers and friendly neighbors who embrace diversity and value integrity.

Kenosha is a great city and young people have great futures here.

Good triumphs over evil. It always has. There are a lot of diversions and un-American undercurrents at work right now. But they will not succeed. We have been here before and the good people of this community have always been successful in moving forward and rejecting negative influences.

I am confident we can expect nothing less in 2022 and beyond.

Ron Stevens, Kenosha

