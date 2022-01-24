Wayne Johnson: On the philosophy of free will

Having a lifelong interest in matters religious, I often read the God Squad series. The column of Jan. 8 was of particular interest.

In that column, Rabbi Gellman wrestled with the impact of Charles Darwin and E.O. Wilson on the religious scene. The rabbi may be correct in claiming that Darwin’s theory of evolution by natural selection is a threat to religious beliefs. However, his defense of religious belief remains rooted in basic faith commitments, not evidence. In this, of course, he follows many traditions.

The rabbi’s main target is Harvard Professor E. O. Wilson, who launched a new field of sociobiology or evolutionary psychology. Wilson’s basic claim is that our genes (DNA) not only determine our eye color, sex and general physical attributes, but also determine many of our actions in life. Our DNA grounds our sympathy, love and altruism, as well as selfishness and anger.

Like other conservative religious believers, the rabbi seems to hold some resistance to science. But Wilson does not aim to “refute God.” He does believe that science refutes some beliefs about God.

Contrary to the rabbi’s essay, Wilson did not believe in free will in any traditional sense. He would agree with Albert Einstein who did not believe in free will. Einstein believed our choices are caused by antecedent circumstances like all other events. Einstein added that his rejection of free will kept him from taking himself and other human beings too seriously — and from losing his temper.

Wayne Johnson, Racine

