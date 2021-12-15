Wayne Johnson: Religious stories reflect faith

The holiday season is enriched by the many stories that have come down from Judaism and Christianity. I was reminded of some of those stories when I attended the Christmas concert at Carthage College recently.

Human beings appear, by nature, to be story-tellers. Sociologist Robert Bellah wrote, “Families, nations, religions know who they are by the stories they tell.”

Religious stories are among the most significant. The scriptures and holy writings of all religions are full of stories: The Torah of Judaism, the Gospels of Christianity, the Quran of Islam, the Hindu Bhagavad Gita, Japanese Shinto myths.

To refer to them as “stories” does not necessarily imply that they are false. Some stories may be true, although their truth may be difficult to establish. The important issue is whether or not they are believed.

The following quotation from Paul Johnson’s well received "A History of the Jews," underlines the significance of these stories for those who claim them as their story.

“The Jews believed they were a special people with such unanimity and passion, and over so long a span, that they became one. They did indeed have a role because they wrote it for themselves. There, perhaps, lies the key to their story.”

By their nature, of course, all religions claim to be special in some way and have stories that reflect their faith commitments: the “elect,” the “redeemed,” the “enlightened.”

Happy Hanukkah and Merry Christmas.

Wayne Johnson, Racine