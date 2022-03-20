Weiler: Help arm Ukraine

I am a Veteran of the Vietnam war and I have a great deal of sympathy for the Ukrainian people. I believe that at this particular time, we should not involve our country's armed services in the Ukrainian/Russian war.

When the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan in December of 1979, the world condemned the Russians for their aggression, but the world was not as alarmed as it is today by Russia's invasion of the Ukraine.

Ten years later the Soviet forces departed Afghanistan with their tails between their legs. That was accomplished in large part by the USA and others supplying the Afghans with weaponry that the Afghans used with great success against their invaders. Much of that weaponry was transferred to the Afghans through some unsavory characters, but the end effect was what our foreign policy at the time desired.

We should have the same goals in the Ukraine and take whatever steps we need to help the Ukrainians who have shown that when properly armed can probably achieve that goal.

And, by the way, we found out for ourselves that we would have no more success in Afghanistan than did the Crusades, the British or the Soviets.

George Weiler, Randall

