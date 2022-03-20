White: War over fossil fuels

Look left, right, up and down, but don't look at the money.

Why is Russia invading Ukraine? (It's the economy, stupid.)

Russia and OPEC countries will go to war over oil, gas and coal.

Who benefits from Russia's war with Ukraine?

It might be the best way for Putin to turns heads away from the real issue. "Stop alternative energy and draw as much money from fossil fuels now."

Future be damned if Ukrainian lives are lost in the process.

Publications and media appear to be falling for his ruse and politicians who accept money from fossil fuel companies promote false flags to keep their campaign coffers full.

If you want to punish Russia, purchase solar and wind generators along with electric vehicles. As a bonus you'll nail Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, UAE, Iran and Libya. Then raise taxes on U.S. big oil and use the money for clean utilities.

Mark White, Kenosha

