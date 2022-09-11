Willems: Job well done by Evers during the Kenosha unrest

I read with interest the articles written by Jim Kreuser and Gabe Nudo relative to Governor Evers’ response to the riots in Kenosha during August of 2020. The difference between their perspectives is striking.

The riot concerned me. I have family members and good friends that are Kenosha police officers and I support law enforcement. Therefore, on Monday morning, Aug. 24, (9-10 a.m.) I called Senator Wirch’s office to get insight on actions being taken.

I was informed that the guard had already been activated and that troops were being sent to Kenosha. Additionally, guards from other areas/states were also coming to support Kenosha and local authorities.

All activities were coordinated by Evers. He called Major General Paul Knapp at 3 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 24. The guard was activated at 3:09 a.m.

My own experiences lend some perspective on the process and actions needed to activate the guard. I was in the Wisconsin Army National Guard for six years (1965-1971). During that tenure we were activated five times to control riots/skirmishes: Milwaukee twice, Madison twice, Lake Geneva once. I was notified at work or home to report to the armory.

All troops need to be notified, gather essentials at home, report to armory and load all gear. There is much activity, logistics and travel involved.

I found Jim Kreuser’s article to be accurate, professional and well written. His timelines were factual. His conclusions agree with those of Sheriff Beth, Mayor Antaramian and General Knapp.

Gabe Nudo’s article was nothing more than emotional, political rhetoric.

Evers acted appropriately, quickly and fulfilled all requests submitted by Kenosha’s sheriff and mayor. A job well done.

Dave Willems, Kenosha