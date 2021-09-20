 Skip to main content
William Neiman: Remembering Mr. Ostman
I was very saddened to hear of the death of Mr. (Gilbert) Ostman.

He was a mentor to me and a dear friend. He was immensely popular with his students who flocked to him as he walked through the cafeteria calling "Mr. Ostman, Mr. Ostman."

Beyond the syllabus, he taught them humanity. He treated all students with respect and a sense of worth. He served on the school board, but was always a teacher at heart. His is an example worth emulating.

My life and hundreds, if not thousands, were made better by knowing him.

While I lost contact with him over the years, he was never forgotten.

William Neiman, Las Vegas, Nev. 

