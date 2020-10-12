Writer: To the reader who's leaving the church

To the reader who wants to leave the Catholic Church, I urge you to reconsider.

I found your letter to be quite well written about the struggles of “one-issue” voting. I, too, have found my self struggling to stay committed to only pro-life candidates when there are many other pressing social issues of today.

But let’s be clear, the Catholic Church has been the world’s greatest defender of life, all the way from conception until natural death, for quite some time and for good reason. The church has never said that social issues such as immigration and care for the poor are not worth fighting for. In fact, quite the opposite.

Pope Francis has been called “a Pope for the people” as he has brought greater focus and attention to many social issues ranging from aiding the poor to climate change. But the church stresses that these issues must come second to issues of primary concern, one of which being, defending unborn life. Once unborn life is protected, then we can turn our focus to the great needs of numerous other social issues.