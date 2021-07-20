Wrobel: Johnson's re-election

Here’s an idea for the Kenosha News to find out what’s what with the daily Kenosha News e-news blurb speculating on whether Ron Johnson will run for senate re-election (even though Johnson previously said he’d only serve two terms).

Call, email, text or send smoke signals to Dick Uihlein and see who he intends to run for senate.

Might as well ask him about the rest of his ticket-governor, attorney general, etc., etc.

Only qualification for candidates is belief in psychotic fantasy espoused by traitorous ex-president and attachment of strings.

Jim Wrobel, Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0