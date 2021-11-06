Yvonne Besyk: Unfair districting

We moved to Wisconsin with a vision of living in a state that shares our values for the love of the outdoors, fairness and caring for our neighbors.

After hearing about what happened in the 2011 redistricting, behind closed doors with a blatant goal of locking-in an unfair playing field, we couldn’t help but feel we should have done more homework.

We were disappointed to find we moved to a place that rigged maps 10 years ago, and now the GOP-led Legislature wants to do it again. This despite overwhelming support for a nonpartisan process (boards in 55 counties passed resolutions and 32 counties passed referendums in favor of a nonpartisan process — by large majorities).

On Oct. 28, the Legislature held just one hearing on GOP-proposed voting district maps that are similar to the old maps and lock in gerrymandering for the next decade. Over 200 people registered opposition. Many waited hours to testify. Not one expert was produced to promote the maps and other than the two party bosses who benefit most. Not one person testified in support!