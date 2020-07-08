Wirch: Republicans turn backs on first responders

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As seen on the news day after day, Democrats and Republicans, at all levels of government, have very different views on any number of issues, from healthcare to education to jobs and the economy.

However, one issue we’ve almost always been able to come together on is protecting those who have dedicated their lives to protecting us.

Police officers, firefighters, EMTs and healthcare workers have been on the front lines during the Covid-19 pandemic, treating the sick and keeping order, often exposing themselves to the virus.

Earlier this year, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department was hit with a rash of Covid cases. Seems like a no-brainer that we would want to make sure that any of these heroes who become ill due to an on-the-job exposure are taken care of, right?

Well, apparently that wasn’t the case for Robin Vos, Scott Fitzgerald, the Republicans in the Legislature and their corporate masters at Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce.