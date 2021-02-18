Ordinance gives code enforcer more discretion

"I just to want to give him the discretion that is necessary to maintain the public health, safety and welfare of the community with respect to taking care of garbage or debris that might be piling up on properties within the village," she said. "He used his discretion in the past, but now he just wanted something in the ordinance because he's been questioned whether or not he has that ability."

Highway 50 project imminent

Village Administrator Nathan Thiel told the board that construction on Highway 50 is set to begin sometime this month with an end date in early 2023.

The project will expand Highway 50 to six lanes between 117th and 57th Avenues and to reconstruct the existing four-lane roadway between 57th and 43rd Avenues.

In addition, the project will include the construction of additional access points, including driveways and median changes. It will also provide additional vehicle capacity at some intersections and add sidewalks and bicycle lanes.

Thiel said two lanes of traffic will be maintained in each direction during the construction.