Oswaldo R. Ochoa-Villagomez

Oswaldo R. Ochoa-Villagomez, 26, of North Chicago, Illinois, faces charges of possession with intent to deliver THC (less than 200 grams of less than four plants), possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting or obstructing an officer.

