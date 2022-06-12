Ottie "Bud" and LouAnn Bruno mark 50th wedding anniversary

Ottie "Bud" and LouAnn Bruno of Orlando, Fla., formerly of Kenosha, marked their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, June 11, with a Viking cruise from Budapest to Amsterdam and a party with friends and relatives.

Bud Bruno met LouAnn Popelar while in college at UW-Madison, on a blind date set up by their best friends. They were married on June 10, 1972, at Holy Innocents Catholic Church in Manitowoc. They lived in Kenosha from 1972-2012, then moved to Orlando.

They have three children: Nicole (Aaron) Boggs, of Orlando, Fla.; Andrew (Della) Bruno, of Fond du lac; and Ben (Emily) Bruno, of Kenosha. They have four grandchildren.

Bud practiced physical therapy in Kenosha for 40 years, in Kenosha Public Schools, Kenosha Memorial Hospital and the Aurora Medical Center. He retired in 2012.

LouAnn taught first grade in the Kenosha Public Schools for eight years and at St. Therese Catholic School for 20 years. She retired in 2011.

While in Kenosha, they were both members of St. Mark Catholic Church and were active parishioners including parish festival co-chairs, parish council members and we were chairpersons of multiple committees. Bud also sang in the choir. In Orlando, they are involved with a group that raises money to fill backpacks with food for homeless children. They love taking walks every morning, working in their flower garden, and estate sale shopping every Friday.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? They attribute the success of their marriage to a commitment to their wedding vows, communication, compassion, having a sense of humor, cooperation and a great deal of Divine guidance.

