The old saying goes “elections have consequences.”

Referendums do, too.

That is evident in the Racine Police Department’s revised service plan that is being passed around on social media and raising questions about what calls for service the department will respond to during its current staffing shortage.

We warned this might be coming last August after Racine voters rejected a $2 million public safety referendum that would have funded the hiring of 11 new officers and provided $500,000 for other crime prevention initiatives.

The referendum failed on a vote of 3,695 against and 2,846 in favor. The turnout was a lackluster 18 percent of registered voters.

Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson said this month the service plan is actually about making the best use of resources – to guide the department’s response priorities.

He said under the reworked service plan public safety and serious crimes that jeopardize it, such as bodily harm or danger to the public, will always be at the top of the priority list.

But lesser quality of life issues like loud music complaints, barking dogs in the middle of the night, parking issues and acts that might generate a citation, but not an arrest, fall to the bottom of the priority list in terms of getting a police response – although dispatchers will still log the complaint.

They’re almost on a police “do not call” list.

Robinson said officers on patrol are allowed to use their best judgment in making a decision to respond to a call.

He also urged the public to help out during the staffing shortage by using the department’s online reporting system.

The chief said there are those occasions when something has happened and there is not much the police can do: instances of vandalism or theft, for example, where there is no evidence leading to a suspect.

In those instances, Robinson recommended the home or business owner who needs to file a report for insurance purposes use the department’s web site to file a report or go to the police station on Center Street to file a paper report.

Racine currently has 158 sworn officers out of 196 that are budgeted by the city. But 20 of those officers are not available for service calls. Seven of them are on light duty, four are recent hires and are still in the police academy, eight just graduated from the police academy and are in field training for three months before they can answer calls on their own, and one officer is retiring.

That’s caused a pinch in the ability to respond to low-priority calls – a pinch that could have been alleviated by passage of last summer’s referendum, which would have allowed the city to exceed state levy limits. There is some hope that the governor and the state Legislature will boost aids to municipalities in this year’s budget to shore up law enforcement, but that won’t be seen for months.

Racine is not the only municipality caught in the state levy limit squeeze. Kenosha also went to a referendum last summer to get around those limits. Voters there approved an almost identical referendum with support from 53 percent of the vote that will allow the city to hire 10 police officers and six firefighters.

The village of Caledonia is also going the referendum route, seeking a $1.78 million levy boost that would add eight additional police officers to its current staff of 36, along with six additional firefighter/paramedics. That vote is on April 4.

The failed Racine police referendum would have cost a homeowner with a $100,000 house an additional $53 a year – just over $1 a week.

Without it, residents will see some diminished – or non-existent – police response to low priority calls in the weeks and months ahead.

Like we said, referendums have consequences. You get what you pay for.