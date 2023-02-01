Our perspective: Racine Library Board right to go with employee bonuses vs. pay hikes

Forbearance is a word that seems to have gone out of style when it comes to government budgets.

That’s particularly so these days when the country seems to be awash in all sorts of pandemic cash from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan.

But the federal spigot is rapidly closing on that financial support and as the money dries up that’s going to pose some financial strife for communities that have used those dollars to fund wage and benefit increases for employees.

Those are long-term commitments, ones that commit those governments -- and their taxpayers -- to continue funding support long after the federal gravy train has left town.

That’s the dilemma that’s caused a hot rift here in Racine over the city’s efforts to give Racine Public Library employees a wage and benefit increase. (The library does not have employees. The city has employees who work at the library).

The Racine Public Library Board of Trustees have balked at the city’s offer over concerns that the city budget was patched together using one-time funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

They’re looking at the long-term impact of making such a commitment.

The library board is worried that when the ARPA funding dries up Racine may walk away from its recent commitment and reduce future funding support -- possibly leaving the library with the problem of taking money from its other programming commitments or leading to layoffs of library staff.

They are right to worry and while we’re sure they would like to reward the library staff for their work, their obligation is to the long-term needs of the library itself.

The library Board of Trustees recently voted to accept $125,000 from the city, but has not committed to using that money for wage and benefit increases for the library’s staff of 65 people (25 full-time staff, the rest part-time).

Instead, one of its options is to use the city dollars to give one-time bonuses to its employees -- which would average out to a little less than $2,000 per employee. That’s a path the library took last year -- giving bonuses.

Library workers undoubtedly would rather have a permanent wage increase.

There is also a dispute over the communications between the city and the Board of Trustees, with the library believing that it would have to come up with half the $125,000 from its own budget.

Those communication issues should not happen. The city and the library board may have to restructure funding obligations to address long-term concerns. In the meantime, Trustees should continue to show their forbearance and go with a bonus this year until those issues get sorted out.

It’s the responsible thing to do.