Our Voice: Thank you, members of the National Guard

It would be nice to think that if we stopped testing for coronavirus, then the disease would stop. But it doesn’t work that way.

Ongoing testing is vital and the role the National Guard is playing in this effort is key.

While some clinics and pharmacies are doing testing throughout the last months, the National Guard has really taken the lead on helping test people throughout our community as well as the state and nation as a whole.

The system has been working great. You don’t need an appointment. You drive up and get your test. You may have to wait a while in line, but that still beats having to call around and explain your circumstance to a handful of people. Then you get a call telling you your results. A hotline has also since been established to more easily check on results.

In addition, the National Guard goes into high risk facilities like correctional institutions and nursing homes to conduct facility testing.

That initiative should continue to be a priority at both the national and state level.