Outbreak totals 16 cases of COVID_19 at area nursing home

“It is with a heavy heart that I share this news,” Diane Lynch, Wisconsin DVA Homes Division administrator, wrote in a letter to community members informing of them of the cases at the nursing home. “Our staff is working so hard to care for the veterans and others who live with us in a very challenging and stressful situation. For five long months, we have successfully beat the odds and through our diligence and steadfast effort we have kept this disease out of our home. Now our mission changes and we will work even harder to prevent its spread.”

The WDVA said that staff and residents at the facility have been routinely tested since March and this week is the first time any resident there has tested positive.

The residents who have confirmed cases of COVID-19 will quarantine in their own private rooms and will only be tended to by a “very limited number of staff” members, Lynch said, with their care being coordinated by each individual’s primary care physician. The staff members who tested positive are expected to quarantine at home.