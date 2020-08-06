Outbreak totals 16 cases of COVID_19 at area nursing home

DOVER — For months, state-run veterans homes have fought to keep coronavirus away from their vulnerable patients. Now, five months after new protocols were put in place, veterans at a Racine County nursing home have fallen sick with the coronavirus.
Sixteen cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Union Grove, which includes a 24-hour skilled nursing facility for veterans and their families at 21425 Spring St. in the Town of Dover, the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs reported Wednesday.
The first two cases, both of veterans living in the home, were confirmed earlier this week and announced Tuesday. After those two residents, both of whom reportedly were experiencing COVID-like symptoms, tested positive, two staff members and a contracted medical professional also found out they had contracted the novel coronavirus. By Wednesday, everyone in the facility was being tested, leading to the discovery of 10 new cases among residents (bringing the total of residents sick with the coronavirus to 12) and a third staff member testing positive.
Nursing homes and similar long-term care facilities have been considered to be in particular danger of COVID-19 outbreaks, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has noted, because of the continuous close proximity of many people (staff and residents) and the elevated health risks faced by residents who tend to be older and in poorer health than the general public, and thus are more likely to die if they contract the novel coronavirus.
“It is with a heavy heart that I share this news,” Diane Lynch, Wisconsin DVA Homes Division administrator, wrote in a letter to community members informing of them of the cases at the nursing home. “Our staff is working so hard to care for the veterans and others who live with us in a very challenging and stressful situation. For five long months, we have successfully beat the odds and through our diligence and steadfast effort we have kept this disease out of our home. Now our mission changes and we will work even harder to prevent its spread.”
The WDVA said that staff and residents at the facility have been routinely tested since March and this week is the first time any resident there has tested positive.
The residents who have confirmed cases of COVID-19 will quarantine in their own private rooms and will only be tended to by a “very limited number of staff” members, Lynch said, with their care being coordinated by each individual’s primary care physician. The staff members who tested positive are expected to quarantine at home.
“Please, for those who have served our country and those who support them, stay home whenever you can, wear a mask when you’re out, and try to stay at least 6 feet away from other people,” said Mary Kolar, secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs. “If not for yourself, will you do it for them?”
